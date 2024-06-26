The director of «Game of Thrones» will direct the Harry Potter series for HBO — with a possible debut in 2026

HBO has announced the creative team that will be working on the series adaptation of «Harry Potter».

The script for Harry Potter will be written by Francesca Gardner, and the project will be directed and produced by her «Heirs» Mark Milod, according to THR.

Gardner, in addition to «Heirs», wrote and produced «Dark Matter» and «Killing Eve», and Milod directed several episodes of the hit «Game of Thrones» and the second season of «The last of us».

Initially, «Harry Potter» was intended for Max streaming, where it has been in development since 2021, but as part of a change in strategy and branding, it will be released as an original HBO series (as well as a series based on the DC comic book «Green light»).

As noted earlier, Harry Potter series will be a «faithful adaptation» of J.K. Rowling’s books and will feature a new cast for a «new generation of fans» — full of fantastic details and favorite characters. The lead actors, previously played by Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson and Rupert Grint, will be announced at a later date.

The broadcast date of the series has not been finalized, but earlier Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav said earlier that the debut is planned for 2026.

The author of the original books, J.K. Rowling, is involved as an executive producer, but HBO has avoided commenting on her role, given the backlash over the writer’s anti-transgender statements.