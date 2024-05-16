«Mad Max» director George Miller considered using digital rejuvenation technology on Charlize Theron so that she could star in the «Fury Road» prequel — Furious» film.

In the interview Variety Miller said that he had seen similar technologies in other films — notably in «The Irishman» by Martin Scorsese and «The Double» by Ang Lee:

«Both are masterful filmmakers, but the technology was never compelling,» Miller said. «I kept thinking that people would look at young Charlize and know it was an effect. Time went on and we started a lawsuit with Warner Bros. In 2017, Miller sued the studio over a $7 million bonus he claimed he was owed for «Fury Road»., so we had to find someone younger».

The 79-year-old director added that he is very interested in using new effects in cinema:

«It’s a huge difference between the days of analog celluloid and the digital era,» he said. «I was lucky enough to get into it pretty early on, especially with the «Babe» and «Happy Feet» movies.

Anya Taylor-Joy, who gained fame as the lead actress in the hit Netflix series «Queen’s Gambit», was ready to take on the role of a character already made famous by Theron.

Miller first saw her abilities when fellow director Edgar Wright took him to a screening of his film «Last Night in Soho». George then spoke to her on Zoom and invited her to an audition — the actress used a monologue from Sidney Lumet’s 1977 film «The Network».

«In a physical sense, she had all the makings of that character — a person with many natural skills and abilities, and a person who could survive in the wilderness. She embodied all of that,» Miller said.

The filming of «Furious», the director says, was definitely different from «Fury Road», where Theron and her co-star Tom Hardy had a well-known feud.

«The well-documented problems between Tom and Charlize have complicated things somewhat,» Miller said. «But on the set of «Furiosa», none of that was there. So all of our energy could be directed to the work of».

Earlier, Miller said that Taylor-Joy received only 30 lines of dialogdespite the fact that it will be shown almost all the time, and the film covers more than 15 years of Furiosa’s life. The director believes that dialogues hinder the dynamism of the film.

«Furiosa: Mad Max. The» Saga will debut in Ukrainian cinemas on May 23.