The director of the new «Resident Evil» has not seen a single movie from the franchise: «It’s not my thing, it’s different — games»

The previous adaptations of «Resident Evil» received mixed reviews, but the director of the latest reboot, Zack Kregger, is confident that at least the fans of the games will be satisfied with his work.

Known for directing «Barbarian» and the upcoming «Weapon» (a horror detective who is predicted to be the best movie of 2025), is a big fan of video games, in particular Resident Evil 4, which recently received a remake, and says that his main goal in relaunching «Resident Evil» — is to tell a story that honors the gaming experience and recreates the same atmosphere of the source material.

Interestingly, Zack has not seen any of the films in the franchise.

«[I’m making a movie] because I love games», — says the director. «I’ve played them all, and Resident Evil 4 about a hundred times. I’m obsessed with it. So I just want to tell a story that does justice to the experience you get when you play these games. I haven’t seen the movies, it’s not my thing. But games — that’s my thing. It’s just a playground that I love… I think the movie will be fascinating».

At the same time, in another interview, the director noted that he would allow himself some creative freedom, so fans should not expect the story to be 100% accurate.

«I’m definitely not trying to follow the lore of the games completely; I’m trying to tell a story that just feels authentic and matches the experience you get when you play the games. I don’t think I’m breaking any important rules, but I also realize that whatever I do, people are going to be reaching out to me online. So all I want to do is just make a really good movie and tell a compelling story. I know I’ll be happy with the movie and hopefully other people will be too».

The details of the «Resident Evil» relaunch have not yet been disclosed. According to rumors, the film will tell the story of a hapless courier, Brian, who is tasked with delivering a package to a remote hospital in Raccoon City in the middle of a disease outbreak, and from that moment on, strange things start happening.

«During the delivery, Brian has to drive along a snowy mountain road, where he accidentally hits a strange woman with his car. She somehow survives, but something is clearly “off” with her. Trying to help, Brian finds himself caught in a full-blown outbreak of terrifying tentacle mutations and bioengineered monstrosities».

It is speculated that the adaptation may revolve around Resident Evil 2 and 3, as the outbreak was last seen in these games. The main role will be played by Austin Abrams («The Walking Dead», «Euphoria»), the rest of the cast is unknown, as well as whether familiar characters will appear in the story. The new adaptation of «Resident Evil» will be released in cinemas on September 18, 2026.

In fact, Kregger’s comments give us a chance that the game series will finally get a decent modern adaptation. The series starring Milla Jovovich may have been popular enough to justify half a dozen sequels, but they were so disconnected from the original material that they could hardly be called «Resident Evil» movies. It got worse from there, as 2021 saw the release of «Welcome to Raccoon City» with a 30% score on Rotten Tomatoes and a Netflix series that was canceled after its first season.

Source: CBR, Insider-Gaming