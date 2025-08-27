The Earth is very small: new photo of our planet and the Moon from a distance of 290 million km

NASA space probe “Psyche” on the way to of the asteroid of the same name took interesting images of the Earth and the Moon from a distance of 290 km.

The probe should reach the asteroid Psyche in 2029. Along the way, the spacecraft is testing its own cameras and taking test images, such as a photo of the Earth and the Moon from a distance of 290 km.

On July 20 and 23, the spacecraft’s two cameras took several photos with a shutter speed of about 10 seconds. Two objects were photographed, which look like dots, shining with reflected sunlight against the starry sky in the constellation Aries.

The multispectral spacecraft “Psyche” has two identical cameras with filters and telescopic lenses. This will make it possible to take photos of the surface of the asteroid Psyche in different wavelengths of light. The color and spectrum of this space object will reveal details about its composition.

For example, the Moon and the asteroid Vesta have similar protrusions and irregularities in their spectra, that could potentially be detected on Psyche. Scientists interested in studying this asteroid as it may help to understand the mechanism of formation of rocky planets from metal cores, like our Earth.

When choosing targets for testing and calibrating the imager, scientists look for bodies, that glow with reflected sunlight, such as the asteroid Psyche. They also study objects with a familiar spectrum, so that they can compare previous telescope or spacecraft data on these objects with the data obtained with the Psyche instruments.

Earlier this year, Psyche photographed Jupiter and Mars for calibration — the ranges of these objects have a redder tint than the blue tones of the Earth. This test was also successful. To determine whether the thermal imager’s characteristics change, scientists also compare data from different tests. Thus, when the spacecraft enters Psyche’s orbit, scientists will be able to be sure that the device behaves as expected.

“After that, we may look to Saturn or Vesta to continue testing visualization devices. We collect “maps” of the solar system from these different celestial bodies and run them through our calibration pipeline to make sure, we get the right results”, — explained the project manager from Arizona State University in Tempe, Jim Bell.

At the end of June, the team of engineers also conducted a series of tests of the magnetometer installed on Psyche and gamma-ray and neutron spectrometer. According to the mission’s project manager at NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory in Southern California Bob Mays, so far everything is going well and everyone is ready to continue working. In May 2026, Psyche is to fly near Mars. This fly will be the next important step in the history of the spacecraft, which will use the gravity of the Red Planet to reach the asteroid Psyche.

Source: NASA