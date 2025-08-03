The end of Windows 11 SE: Microsoft pulls its attempt to compete with Chrome OS from the market

Microsoft has officially confirmed that the special edition of Windows 11 SE will no longer receive major updates — including version 25H2, which the company will release at the end of 2025. Support for Windows 11 SE will finally end in October 2026. This applies not only to new features, but also to security and technical support updates.

What is Windows 11 SE?

Windows 11 SE introduced in 2021 as a simplified, “cloud-oriented” operating system created specifically for educational institutions. It was developed for low-cost laptops and PCs. It was meant to be a response to the popularity of Chrome OS in schools.

This version of Windows had a number of artificial limitations: limited multitasking, the ability to run only programs approved by the administrator, and even an unusual feature — the ability to add stickers to the desktop wallpaper. The first device with Windows 11 SE was Surface Laptop SEwhich Microsoft has developed specifically for this OS.

Although it was a new platform on the outside, “under the hood” — it was still the same Windows 11 as in the Home or Pro versions. This means that it often ran unstable and slow on weak devices. The idea of creating a true lightweight Windows for budget PCs never materialized.

Why Windows 11 SE hasn’t caught on

This is not the first time Microsoft has tried to create something similar to Chrome OS. The closest solution to the goal was Windows 10X — a lightweight OS that really worked fast on weak «hardware». But it was canceled before the release.

Windows 11 SE was the last step in this direction. But limitations, low performance, and the need for pre-installed software from OEMs did not allow it to gain popularity.

Instead, Chrome OS grew rapidly and became a familiar environment for many students, especially in the United States. Laptops Chromebook filled the niche that Microsoft was unable to secure for itself.

What’s next?

Microsoft continues to offer Windows 11 Education — another version of the OS for educational institutions. But it:

does not have artificial restrictions like SE;

is significantly more expensive;

not optimized for weak devices.

So it turns out that with the discontinuation of Windows 11 SE, Microsoft once again has no OS that is truly optimized for low-cost educational devices. And, accordingly, it does not have a full-fledged alternative Chrome OS or iPadOS.

Source: windowscentral