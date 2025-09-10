The festival of political simulators continues on Steam — Crusader Kings, Geo-Political and others with discounts up to 85% off

Steam has launched a festival of political simulations — a week dedicated to games about politics, government, elections, laws, and geopolitics.

During the promotion, players can find discounts, demos, broadcasts from developers, and a selection of new releases. In particular, Democracy 4, The Political Process, Lawgivers 2, Geo-Political Simulator 5, and others are sold at more favorable prices. Steam is holding this festival for the first time, and it is part of a large fall series of events on the platform.

As usual, we have compiled a list of games that can be snatched up at discounts. Here is the list from the most expensive to the cheapest:

As a reminder, this year Steam will hold six more events, where the final point will be the festive winter sale. We already know, what events will meet us in the first half of 2026 — from a festival about horses to detectives.