The festival of political simulators continues on Steam — Crusader Kings, Geo-Political and others with discounts up to 85% off

Steam has launched a festival of political simulations — a week dedicated to games about politics, government, elections, laws, and geopolitics.
During the promotion, players can find discounts, demos, broadcasts from developers, and a selection of new releases. In particular, Democracy 4, The Political Process, Lawgivers 2, Geo-Political Simulator 5, and others are sold at more favorable prices. Steam is holding this festival for the first time, and it is part of a large fall series of events on the platform.
As usual, we have compiled a list of games that can be snatched up at discounts. Here is the list from the most expensive to the cheapest:
- Geo-Political Simulator 5 — ₴753 (-33%)
- Crusader Kings 3 — ₴609 (-50%)
- Lawgivers II – Early Access — ₴437 (-15%)
- Yes, Your Grace 2: Snowfall — ₴463 (-10%)
- House of Legacy – Early Access — ₴301 (-15%)
- Democracy 4 — ₴183 (-66%)
- The Political Process – Early Access — ₴171 (-25%)
- King Of The Castle — ₴155 (-50%)
- Headliner: NoviNews — ₴155 (-50%)
- A Game of Thrones: The Board Game – Digital Edition — ₴145 (-65%)
- We. The Revolution — ₴132 (-68%)
- Rebel Inc: Escalation — ₴97 (-70%)
- Age of History 2 — ₴80 (-33%)
- Yes, Your Grace — ₴41 (-85%)
As a reminder, this year Steam will hold six more events, where the final point will be the festive winter sale. We already know, what events will meet us in the first half of 2026 — from a festival about horses to detectives.
