The Festival of Ukrainian Games has started on Steam — S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2, Through the Nightmares, and others with discounts up to -90%

On August 14, Steam launched Festival of Ukrainian games — discounts on various projects reach up to 90%. Plus, you can find a lot of demos.

This year, developers presented more than 480 Ukrainian games, as well as 17 new releases. Among them are DoD, The Road of Dust and Sorrow, Valkyrie Iteration, Desktop Atari, and Rhythm Katana Dance, as well as many others. You can find 200+ games at discounted prices, and there is a separate section with 120+ demos, many of which were published specifically for the festival.

The festival lasts from August 14 to 21 (until 20:00 Kyiv time), and the sale is open until August 18. Throughout the week, developers will continue to share new announcements and insights about their projects.

List of games at the Festival of Ukrainian Games from expensive to cheap

In parallel, in Steam continues the festival of 4X strategies where various strategies such as Civilization, Stellaris, Europa Universalis, etc. are given away at nice prices. The platform also announced sale of isometric games, including Disco Elysium, Wasteland and others.