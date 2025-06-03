The fifth season of the series «Slow Horses» / Slow Horses — first footage, a new character from the star «Ted Lasso» and the official release date

Apple TV+ has unveiled the first footage and teaser for the fifth season of «Slow Horses», and finally revealed the release date — for those who was waiting for the summer debutThere is some bad news.

The series about a rogue spy unit with the boorish but charismatic Jackson Lamb (Gary Oldman) at the helm will return to Apple TV+ on September 24 with only two episodes initially, with the rest coming out weekly until October 22.

The teaser itself shows a disgruntled Lamb and Roddy (Chris Chung) traveling in an elevator.

The countdown begins.#SlowHorses returns September 24. pic.twitter.com/qc2Qj63MB7 — Apple TV (@AppleTV) June 3, 2025

While the first shots show some vivid footage hinting at an interesting case for the department and partly Roddy at the center of things, along with the rest of the cast — Kristin Scott Thomas, Jack Louden, Saskia Reeves, Rosalind Eleazar on location, as well as newcomer Nick Mohammed, known for his role as Nate in another hit Apple TV series+ «Ted Lasso».

According to Camden New Journal, Nick will play an ambitious politician named Zafar Jaffrey.

Based on a series of novels by Mick Herron, «Slow Horses» was adapted for streaming by Will Smith, while Saul Metzstein took on the role of director.

«The Slough House team is on alert when tech genius Roddy gets a spectacular new girlfriend. Stranger and stranger things are happening in the city, and it’s up to Lamb’s team to figure out how it all connects. The head of the department knows better than anyone else that in the world of espionage, the London Rules always apply — watch your back first», — from the official synopsis of season five.

About Hugo Weaving, who played the main antagonist of the fourth season and, surprise, surprise, father of River Cartwrightwas not mentioned in the announcement. The actor himself hinted that will return to the center of the plot in the sixth seasonwhich is also officially in development (based on the novels «Joe Country» and «Slough House»).