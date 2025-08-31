The final episode of Dexter: Resurrection is now online — in Russian

Until all the viewers have already watched the ninth episode Dexter: Resurrection, the pirates leaked the tenth and final episode. Not that the fans were very happy about it.

The leak happened, and it is not known whether Paramount Plus will speed up the series’ release or take any other measures in this regard. A version with Russian dubbing was leaked online, and for obvious reasons, we are not publishing any links. The official account of the series in X is reasonable outraged and fears a decline in the show’s ratings.

“For those of you who share the origins of Dexter: Resurrection: PLEASE STOP!!! You would think that people would love the show so much that they would only share what Paramount Plus puts out!!! We don’t need a ratings decline, ESPECIALLY after Original Sin was just canceled!!!!”

Social media is usually a hotbed of spoilers, so true Dexter fans should avoid some of the posts on X and Reddit that have already cut the episode into clips and screenshots, as well as text spoilers. The opinions of fans about the leak are mostly negative, but there are also gloating Russians (the author of the news came across such a comment almost immediately). The only thing that can be said about the content is that the reviews of those who did watch the “pirate” are positive.

The ninth episode of Dexter: Resurrection” debuted on Paramount Plus this week, and contains one of the most shocking moments of the series. the tenth episode is not long in coming, and the wait is obviously worth it. The latest series about the “just” maniac Dexter Morgan super successfully continues is the only season of Dexter: New Blood and returns Michael C. Hall to the screen, but the events take place in a different setting. The series Dexter: Original Sin was unexpectedly canceled after the first season. Some viewers note that, in general, it fulfilled its function of representing the beginning of the young Dexter’s journey.

Source: IGN