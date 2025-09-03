The final episodes of the 2nd season of Wednesday are out on Netflix

Starting today, 4 more episodes of the second season of Wednesday are available to watch on Netflix.

The new episodes last from 48 to 69 minutes. According to the trailer for the final installment, the series will “bring back from the dead” one of the favorite characters of the first season — Principal Weems, played by Gwendoline Christie, who will become Wednesday’s (Jenna Ortega) new guide, helping her master her superpowers.

Earlier, Netflix teased a cameo by Lady Gaga, presenting the first look at her character in the second season — the legendary Nevermore teacher Rosalyn Rothwood. Fans speculate that she may eventually turn out to be Morticia’s (Catherine Zeta-Jones) long-lost sister Ophelia.

How did the first part of the second season of Wednesday end?

Wednesday is a dark fantasy series created by Alfred Gough and Miles Millar. Tim Burton directed several episodes and serves as an executive producer. The plot of the first season told the story of Wednesday’s training at the Nevermore Academy for outcasts and her attempts to master her superpowers while confronting three enemies at once.

In the second, Ortega’s character goes to Willow Hill Psychiatric Hospital, where he discovers that its leaders are conducting secret experiments on outcasts, and at the same time inadvertently frees Tyler (Hunter Duane), who had previously proven himself as a monster guide. Venzday has also foreseen Enid’s (Emma Myers) death and will try to prevent the realization of her vision.

In addition to the aforementioned actors, Luis Guzman (Wednesday’s father), Fred Armisen (Fester), Joy Sunday (Bianca), and Isaac Ordonez (Pugsley) return in the sequel. Among the newcomers is Christopher Lloyd, Joanne Lumley (grandmother of Venzdey Griselda), Francis O’Connor, Haley Joel Osment, Heather Matarazzo, Jonas Suotamo and Steve Buscemi (new director of Nevermore).

Wednesday has already extended for a third season, the release date is still unknown.