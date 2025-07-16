The final season of «Stranger Things» — the first trailer showed the star of «Terminator» with a hint of an epic battle with Vecna

Netflix has shown the first teaser trailer for the sci-fi series «Stranger Things».

The trailer (despite being labeled as a teaser) lasts about 3 minutes and hints at the final battle with Vecna, which will likely put an end to the series of supernatural events in Hawkins forever.

«Fall of 1987. Hawkins is suffering from the Rifts, and the heroes are united by one goal: to find and kill Vekna. But he has disappeared — his whereabouts and plans are unknown. Meanwhile, the government complicates this mission by imposing a military quarantine in the city and announcing a hunt for Eleven. As the anniversary of Vic’s disappearance approaches, the horrors grow. The final battle is approaching, and with it comes a darkness — more powerful and deadly than anything they’ve ever faced before. To end this nightmare, it will take all of them — the whole team — together, one last time», — from the official season synopsis.

All of the familiar «juniors» characters will return to the screen in the form of Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown), Mike (Finn Wolfhard), Will (Noah Schnapp), Dustin (Gaten Matarazzo) and Lucas (Caleb McLaughlin), alongside «seniors» Steve (Joe Kirby), Nancy (Natalia Dyer), Jonathan (Charlie Geaton), and Hopper and Joyce (David Harbour and Winona Ryder).

Newcomers to the trailer include Linda Hamilton, known for her role as Sarah Connor in «Terminator» —, who plays Dr. K, who appears surrounded by her own team of special forces.

Vekna himself, played by Jamie Campbell Bauer, is also returning, as well as the addition of Max (Sadie Sink), who, unfortunately, is still in a coma. The actors, by the way, have gained great popularity thanks to the Netflix show and already have places in the upcoming hit projects — Jamie will play a very interesting role in «Rings of Power» and Sadie will appear in «Spider-Man 4».

There is also a reference to the audience favorite Eddie Munson (Joseph Quinn) in the trailer: on his grave, red paint says «Burn in Hell».

Earlier, the showrunners of the series, the Duffer brothers, teased the most ambitious season in the show’s history and promised that «will not repeat the mistakes of Game of Thrones in the finale».

«We spent a whole year filming this season. We shot over 650 hours of footage. So, of course, this is our biggest and most ambitious season to date. It’s like eight blockbusters. It’s pretty crazy,» Ross Duffer, one of the showrunners of «Stranger Things, said in January. His colleague and brother Matt added: «This is our most personal story yet. The filming was extremely intense and emotional, both for us and the actors. We’ve been doing this show together for almost 10 years. There were a lot of tears. We hope — and believe — that this passion will be realized on the screen».

This time, Netflix has provided three different release windows for the series: the first part will start on November 26, while the remaining two will be released on December 25 and 31, respectively.

Inspired by the works of Stephen King, Stranger Things began to be broadcast on Netflix in 2016 — and since then, the show has remained one of the most popular on the platform. The fourth season of Stranger Thingswas released in two parts in May and July 2022setting a record — viewers spent more than one billion hours watching the series in the first 28 days. From the very beginning, the Duffer brothers planned that the story would cover 4-5 seasons, but they are considering side projects: earlier there was news about spinoff in the style of Saturday morning cartoons.

Trailer

Poster