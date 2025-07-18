The final trailer of «Alien: Earth» reveals the backstory of the USCSS Maginot crew and «creepy» experiments in space

Another trailer for «Alien: Earth» from FX has made a «crash landing» on the Internet.

The new video, titled Greener World, begins with synthetic Wendy (Sydney Chandler) questioning whether she is human as she and her team are sent to investigate a spacecraft that crashed back to Earth. Then we are shown an investigation into what the crew of the USCSS Maginot was actually doing. There are shots of a bloody goat in a laboratory, people fleeing from alien monsters, and a small xenomorph hiding in what looks like a cave.

In fact, unlike the previous teasers, we are shown here not a suffering, but a green and healthy Earth. Which, it seems, will not last long. Earlier, the creators of the series said that xenomorphs and other monsters were created 100% practical effects, without the use of CGI — as in the original Ridley Scott movie.

The events of the series «Alien: Earth» takes place two years before Ripley first met the xenomorph in the original 1979 film. The story follows a group of tactical soldiers tasked with searching the USCSS Maginot research ship after it crash-lands on Earth. However, they did not know that the ship was being used to research alien life forms, bringing earthlings face to face with the greatest threat to the planet.

At this point in the «Alien» timeline, Earth is ruled by five corporations: Weyland-Yutani (the antagonist corporation of the «Alien» franchise), Prodigy, Lynch, Dynamic, and Treshold. Cyborgs and synthetics coexist with humans, but Prodigy’s boss invents hybrids (humanoid robots with human consciousness) and Wendy — is the first prototype (a synthetic with the consciousness of a child).

Among the rest of the cast: Timothy Olyphant (Wendy Kirsch’s mentor and trainer), Alex Lowther (soldier CJ), Essie Davis (Dame Sylvia), Samuel Blankin (Boy Cavalier) and others. The showrunner is Noah Hawley («Fargo»). The first two episodes of «Alien: Earth» will debut on August 12 on Hulu, FX and Disney+, with the remaining eight episodes to follow every Tuesday.

Currently, the Alien franchise, which started with Ridley Scott’s 1979 film «Alien» (which, by the way, announced that he had finished with the franchise), a total of nine films were released, including crossovers. The latest, «Alien: Romulus» Fede Alvarez, debuted last year and earned a box office that secured itsecond place in the ranking of the largest earnings of the series — a sequel is already in the works, andfilming will start in the fall.