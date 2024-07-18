The final trailer of the movie «Alien: Romulus» in Ukrainian

The final trailer for «Alien: Romulus», which stars diligently prepared Kaylee Spaney. Here is the trailer in Ukrainian.

In addition to Spaney, the film directed by Fede Alvarez («Don’t Breathe», «Evil Dead»)

stars David Johnsson (TV series «Industry»), Archie Renault (TV series «Shadow and Bone»), Isabella Merced («Madame Web»), Spike Fearn («After Dark») and others.

«The sci-fi thriller returns the phenomenally successful «Alien» franchise to its beginnings. While cleaning up an abandoned space station, a group of young space colonizers encounter the most terrifying life form in the universe».

«Alien: Romulus» will be the first film in the franchise after «Prometheus» and «Alien: Covenant», which attempted to reveal the origin of the xenomorphs. «Alien: Romulus» will be released in Ukrainian cinemas on August 15.

Source: Kinomania