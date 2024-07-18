News Movie 07-18-2024 at 20:39 comment views icon

The final trailer of the movie «Alien: Romulus» in Ukrainian

The final trailer for «Alien: Romulus», which stars diligently prepared Kaylee Spaney. Here is the trailer in Ukrainian.

In addition to Spaney, the film directed by Fede Alvarez («Don’t Breathe», «Evil Dead»)
stars David Johnsson (TV series «Industry»), Archie Renault (TV series «Shadow and Bone»), Isabella Merced («Madame Web»), Spike Fearn («After Dark») and others.

«The sci-fi thriller returns the phenomenally successful «Alien» franchise to its beginnings. While cleaning up an abandoned space station, a group of young space colonizers encounter the most terrifying life form in the universe».

Фінальний трейлер фільму «Чужий: Ромул» українською

«Alien: Romulus» will be the first film in the franchise after «Prometheus» and «Alien: Covenant», which attempted to reveal the origin of the xenomorphs. «Alien: Romulus» will be released in Ukrainian cinemas on August 15.

Source: Kinomania

