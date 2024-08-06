The finale of the second season of the series «House of the Dragon» received the worst ratings in the show’s history

The Movie section is published with the support of ?

On Sunday, the final episode of the second season of «House of the Dragon» debuted, attracting 8.9 million viewers US TV and digital platform data, the largest audience of the season, and up 14% from the first episode, according to HBO.

At the same time, the figures are still below for the premiere of the first season with almost 10 million viewerswhich was the largest since the end of «Game of Thrones» in May 2019. In terms of overall figures, the audience of the second season decreased by 22% compared to the first season after the premiere.

Meanwhile, viewers did not appreciate the second season finale, according to the Rotten Tomatoes rating: currently, the eighth episode has only 50% of the total «freshness» (the lowest score in the history of the season and probably for the entire show).

In the comments, viewers mention the abundance of dialogues and intrigue in the finale and the absence of at least one battle. In fact, the eighth episode became a «70-minute trailer for the third season of», and the second season itself was stretched out to prepare for a war that was never seen.

«House of the Dragon» is a prequel to the hit «Game of Thrones», based on George R.R. Martin’s novel «Fire and Blood». The plot shows the struggle of the green and black Targaryens for the throne — events that take place 200 years before the events of «Game of Thrones». Currently, the showrunners have announced that the series will end with the fourth season, and the development of the third season will start «in early 2025».

Earlier, George R.R. Martin confirmed that seven shows from the «Game of Thrones universe are in development at once: in particular«10,000 ships», the series about Aegon the Conqueror and «Knight of the Seven Kingdoms».

