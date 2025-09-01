The first 15 minutes of Skyblivion's gameplay: "Better than a remaster"

Modders have finally shown the first 15 minutes of Skyblivion — in some places, the remake looks better than the official Oblivion remaster, fans say.

Modders from TESRenewal have been developing Skyblivion on the Skyrim engine for the last ten years. Many users have been waiting for years for at least some information about the mod — and finally we got a familiar introduction with a meeting with Uriel Septimus in prison, escape through the sewers and entering the open world of Syrodil. All this was shown during Creation Mod Con 2025.

The team has completely rethought the beginning of the game, for example, NPCs have received updated models. On the other hand, the interface of classes and signs has been redesigned to show the impact of choices on skill development, and the lock picking system now combines the classic Oblivion mini-game with elements of The Elder Scrolls Online. The caves have become more detailed — with goblin rock paintings and open ceilings connecting the dungeons to the surface.

Modders emphasize: Skyblivion is a remake, not a remaster this year. This means that there will be new dungeons, biomes, weapons, armor, mechanics, and significant graphical changes. Although the graphics of the official remaster are impressive — the team has invested a lot of resources here.

“Man, looks a lot better then the remaster, thats for sure. Colorful and nostalgic, keep up the good work.!” — they write in the comments.

Unlike the official Oblivion Remastered by Bethesda, Skyblivion uses the entire Skyrim mod base — more than 100,000. We could already see the SkyUI in the demo. This makes the project even more attractive to fans, as it is actually released immediately with the long-term support of the modding community. At the same time, modders will probably avoid the terrible problems with optimization, which in Oblivion Remastered applies to any platform and very annoying.

The development is still ongoing. TESRenewal is looking for experienced NavMesh specialists, UI designers, and quest authors to complete the work. Despite the unexpected release of Oblivion Remastered, Bethesda did not hinder the project and even invited Skyblivion developers to its headquarters. The studio gave official permission to continue working.

Skyblivion is a part of the TES Renewal Project, which also includes Skywind (a remake of Morrowind). It is moving more slowly, but already has a gameplay demonstration with a line of tasks. Skyblivion, it will be released for free in 2025 — in the comments, some people speculated that it will happen closer to Christmas.

Source: GameRant