The first after OceanGate: a new expedition goes to the wreck of the Titanic

RMS Titanic, Inc. has launched a new expedition to the wreck of the legendary liner «Titanic». The vessel Dino Chouest set sail on July 12, 2024, to take detailed photographs and map the wreckage using unmanned underwater vehicles (ROVs).

Oceanographer David Gallo, co-leader of the expedition, told the BBC about the desire to obtain images of the wreckage with unprecedented clarity and accuracy. The underwater vehicles are equipped with special high-resolution cameras and lighting equipment for filming in 65K format.

«The Titanic is one of the most studied shipwrecks to date, and Marine Imaging Technologies is pleased to bring the highest resolution camera systems ever used at the site to provide the public with new insights into the ship,» said Evan Kovacs, founder of Marine Imaging Technologies and senior director of photography.

Jessica Sanders, President of RMST Inc. emphasized the importance of assessing the condition of artifacts that may be lost. The expedition plans to study such valuable objects as Radio Marconi and discover new findings.

The expedition aims not only to explore the wreck, but also to honor the memory of those who died during the disaster «Titanic» and of last year’s incident with the OceanGate submarine. The researchers will install a plaque on the seabed in honor of Paul Henri «PH» Nargeolet, former director of research for RMS Titanic, Inc. who died during that tragic dive.

The use of the latest technology will allow the team to not only conduct a detailed survey of the wreck, but also to identify artifacts that need to be preserved. The researchers aim to deepen scientific knowledge, engage the global community in the discovery of new artifacts and marine organisms, and inspire the next generation of explorers. The submersibles will spend 2 to 2.5 hours reaching the wreckage of the «Titanic» The ship is currently at a depth of 3,800 meters at the bottom of the Atlantic.

