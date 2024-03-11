The first auction for the Buyan crowdfunding has been completed. Congratulations to the winners of the auction

From February 28 to March 6, we held an auction as part of the of the fee for the rehabilitation of the soldier «Azov» Buyan. Unfortunately, it is not closed, so we decided to publish the auction report and later today we will start a new auction and continue crowdfunding.

It was crowdfunded 37 911 (we remind you that the goal we set for this crowdfunding was UAH 84,000).

We will publish a detailed report when we have raised the entire amount and transferred it to the Patronage Service «Angels of the Azov». Thank you all, together we are strong!

We are also happy to congratulate the winners of the auction. The beautiful art tubes will go to two gentlemen who decided to remain incognito during the transactions. We ask these two gentlemen, who donated 5,000 UAH each on February 29, to send us their payment receipts and contact information for sending the won lots to [email protected]