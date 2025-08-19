The First Descendant developers promote the game through fake AI streamers

Bored with AI scandals? Nexon Studio has no time to be bored — users are hating on the developer and publisher of The First Descendant for strange ads on TikTok.

They used fictitious streamers in the videos, except for one, who called to play The First Descendant. The exception was DanieltheDemon — a real person. The user on Reddit said that in 15 minutes on TikTok, he saw at least four such AI videos and two more of poor quality. The author of the post emphasized that the problem is not in the use of generative AI per se, but in the fact that the streamer’s image was used without consent.

“It’s really a kick in the teeth to TFD content creators for them to be using AI for ads like this instead of actual content creators, especially since Nexon Creators has over 8.8k people signed up to it”, — the user writes.

Others reacted as strongly. Some, having seen the videos thoughtThey claim that they are fake or viral or some other phishing attempt. Of course, Nexon noticed the hate, but instead of justifying or apologizing (at least to the streamer) — they delete the comments with criticism. Some people have noticed that The First Descendant’s official TikTok account “reloads ads” when there is too much negativity.

DanieltheDemon soon responded to the AI videos. He confirmed that he had nothing to do with Nexon. His TikTok account has several viral videos with millions of views, so they became a convenient target for copying.

“I have no affiliation nor contract with The First Descendant. They stole my face/reactions from my most viral video and used AI to change what my mouth says and a voice that isn’t mine. I did not consent for my likeness to be used…” — the streamer wrote in the comments.

Nexon explained that these videos went through the TikTok Creative Challenge and were formally checked for copyright. But the company recognizedthat “some of the circumstances seem inappropriate”. The studio announced a joint investigation with TikTok. No apology or direct confirmation of the use of AI was made in the statement.

Recently Frostpunk’s developers got into a similar scandal with their new project The Alters. 11 bit Studios had to admit that they used AI in the development of the game. At least they should admit that they did not steal people’s looks and were honest about their mistakes.

Source: Eurogamer