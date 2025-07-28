The first details of God of War series — the story of Kratos and Atreus’ adventures, two seasons are being prepared (the first one has 10 episodes)

Ronald D. Moore, the showrunner of the upcoming God of War series for Amazon, has revealed the first details of the project.

Thus, the series is based on Norse mythology and will focus on the adventures of Kratos and Atreus, as depicted in the 2018 game.

«The tone of the show tries to follow the tone of the game — it’s an epic journey, a touching story about two men who go on a journey to honor the memory of their wife and mother. That is, it has an emotional heart, but at the same time you can feel the deep history of Kratos, the mystery of his past: what he represents; the emotions that tear him apart. It has its own weight, but not so much that it takes away from the fun of the journey — there’s spectacle and a lot of things going on in this world,» Moore said at San Diego Comic-Con.

Currently, Amazon has given «the green light for two seasons at once, with the first season including 10 episodes. Filming, at best, will start in 2026.

The game’s game director Cory Barlog is actively involved in the project alongside renowned television writer and producer Ronald D. Moore, who created the relaunch of the «Battlestar Galactica» and «For the Sake of Humanity» series, and worked on dozens of episodes of the «Star Trek show: The Next Generation», «Star Trek: Voyager» and «Star Trek: Deep Space Nine».

This news should reassure fans who were worried that Moore is far from video games and last played in 1980. Earlier, Moore said that while working on the series, he tried to master the Santa Monica Studio action-adventure game, but abandoned it because the fast-paced gameplay proved to be difficult for him.

«I’m still trying. But I grew up in the days of arcade machines — just give me a Defender or Asteroids console and I’ll rip you apart. But this is completely different. My family plays. My wife plays video games. She plays Skyrim, but I don’t have that muscle memory in my fingers. And so Kratos is fighting, and I’m constantly confused: «Yes, what’s the B button? No, I’m already dead». This is how it looks like. But I’m trying».

Moore himself calls Barlog a genius because he still has every detail from the games in his head:

«I’ve had a few meetings with Cory, and if you ask him about the backstory or how something works — he immediately starts talking because he has everything in his head. All the mythology, how it’s connected, what the mysteries were, why they did it, and what that artifact did. It’s really impressive».

The God of War franchise was launched with the first game in 2005. Currently, the action-adventure series includes seven games created for four PlayStation consoles. About working on the series for the first time announced in December 2022But within two years, showrunner Rafe Judkins and executive producers Hawke Ostby and Mark Fergus left the project after the first scenarios had already been completed. Interestingly, the proposed stories allegedly received «high marks» from both Sony and Amazon — the studios simply decided to move in a slightly different direction.

At the same time, Amazon continues to work on the second season of the series «Failure» and recently took on another game project — a movie adaptation of the cult Wolfenstein.

Source: IGN, Collider