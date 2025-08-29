"The first episodes were supposed to be the finale last year": House of the Dragon star announces "a bang" in Season 3 debut

Olivia Cooke, the star of the TV series House of the Dragon, hinted at what to expect from the next installment of the prequel series Game of Thrones, where at least the debut episodes should give the audience a “real blast.”

“Well, I think I can say… it starts off with a bang” — Cook says in an interview with Collider. “The first two episodes were basically supposed to be our finale last year. So you can only imagine the energy. It’s bigger and fiercer than ever before.”

The finale of the second season of the House of the Dragon series, despite attracting a record 8.9 million viewers, received the worst ratings in the show’s history — mostly complaining about the absence of the long-awaited sea battle. Cook, who will return to the role of Alicente Hightower, said little, but her comments are in line with showrunner Ryan Condall’s statements, who promised that the cut final moments would “move” to the beginning of the third season.

“Every day I walk around the set and look at what we’re building and doing, the amount of costumes and extras and everything,” Condall said. “I knew it was bigger than season two, but I don’t think I realized how big.”

Set 200 years before the events of Game of Thrones, the series is centered on the confrontation between the black and green Targaryens. In the first season, King Viserys (Paddy Considine) broke with tradition and named his daughter Rhaenyra (Millie Alcock/Emma D’Arcy) as the heir to the Iron Throne, much to the disappointment of his brother Damon (Matt Smith). However, Reynyra’s path to coronation is complicated when her former friend and Viserys’ new wife, Alicent (Cook), gives birth to a son.

The second season shows the escalation of the conflict between the families with heavy losses on both sides, while the third season will eventually showcase the first major battle (the previous one with dragons was criticized for its “lack of action”).

ITC.ua у Telegram: нас читає навіть ChatGPT ПІДПИСАТИСЯ

The first two seasons of House of the Dragon are broadcast on HBO and HBO Max, and you can watch them officially and with Ukrainian dubbing on Megogo. The third season is expected to premiere in 2026, and this is the first time that two series of the Game of Thrones universe will be released in the same year — the second is known as “The Knight of the Seven Kingdoms”.

Cook clarified in an interview that the filming of the third season should be completed in October, so we expect the first footage soon.

As a reminder, earlier George Martin criticized the showrunners of Dragon House for “toxic changes” in the narrative, which can “disrupt the logic of the following seasons”.

Source: Collder, Games Radar