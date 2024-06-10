The first expansion of the Fallout 76 map will be released soon, and next year you will be able to play as a gul

The popularity of Fallout games has grown significantly since the television series was released earlier this year. The Fallout 76 development team intends to take advantage of this and will offer players the next major expansion.

The expansion, called Skyline Valley, will actually expand the game’s map for the first time, introducing a new region called Shenandoah in the south. Bethesda says that players will investigate the cause of the electrical storm and uncover the mystery of Vault 63, where they will meet its inhabitants and discover a shocking new type of gul — Lost.

The developers have published a trailer for the Skyline Valley expansion, which allows you to get acquainted with some of its features. It also reveals the release date of the expansion – June 12, 2024.

Moreover, the developers promise that next year, players will be able to play as a gul. Guli have previously appeared in different parts of the series as antagonists or companions, but they could only be played as mods. Now it will be an official feature from the developers.

Bethesda producer Bill LaCoste shared some details of the new feature. Players will be able to change to a gul at level 50, which will provide unique benefits, such as radiation resistance and other bonus cards specific to gul. But choosing a gul will also have some disadvantages. Factions that don’t like guls, such as the Brotherhood of Steel, won’t want to work with the character. This will even affect the end of the main quest. You can also say goodbye to all vendors associated with the Brotherhood. And it will also affect the ability to use «bloody» assemblies, which provide significant bonuses when receiving radiation damage and low health.

Source: The Verga, PCgamer