The first expansion pack of Warhammer 40 000: Dawn of War gets full Ukrainian localization

Warhammer 40,000: Dawn of War – Winter Assault has received a full Ukrainianization — now you can play the campaign with Ukrainian voice acting.

The authors have posted a download link, installation instructions, screenshots, and a list of actors on the page Steam Workshop. Separately, we added voice acting for the re-release of — Dawn of War: Definitive Edition. To try the localization, you’ll need the game itself. Currently, the original Dawn of War and all the add-ons are sold as a single Anniversary Edition package on Steam. Alternatively — the recently released Warhammer 40,000: Dawn of War – Definitive Edition.

“Congratulations, this day has come! The full localization of Warhammer 40000 Winter Assault has been released, which means that finally all of you can play through the Order and Chaos campaigns with Ukrainian voice acting,” the authors write.

At the same time, we updated Ukrainizer for the original Dawn of War. The game now has voice-over training and new fonts. Separately, we added voice acting and for reprinting — Dawn of War: Definitive Edition, which was released in August. It includes four story campaigns and more than 100 maps for Skirmish mode. Players received a built-in mod manager, support for widescreen displays, updated lighting and shadows, and modern hotkeys.

Source: СТОЯТИ Team