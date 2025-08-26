The first footage of the fantasy 100 Nights of Hero based on Isabelle Greenberg's graphic novel with a "modern" Scheherazade

The first trailer for the fantasy drama 100 Nights of Hero starring Emma Corin, Monica Monroe and Nicholas Golitsyn has been released.

100 Nights of Hero is an adaptation of Isabelle Greenberg’s novel of the same name, based on the Arabian tales of the Thousand and One Nights. The film is set in an alternate universe ruled by the despotic Birdman, while the plot centers on a bet between two friends, Manfred and Jerome, where the former bets that he will seduce the latter’s wife, Cheri, in just 100 nights

If Manfred wins, he will receive all of his friend’s wealth, while his wife will be executed. When Jerome departs, Cheri remains locked in a remote castle, torn between sympathy for Manfred and trust in her maid (and likely mistress) Hero, who suspects the guest of evil intent

The film stars Emma Corin (Hero), Nicholas Golitsyn (Manfred), Micah Monroe (Cheri), Amir El-Masri, Charlie XCX, Richard E. Grant and Felicity Jones. The film was directed and adapted by Julia Jackman.

Monroe is best known for her role as Agent Lee Harker in last year’s horror film The Longlegs, Golitsyn has appeared in the rom-coms Purple Hearts and The Red, White and Royal Blue, and will star in the upcoming Masters of the Universe, while Corin is best known for her role as Princess Diana in The Crown and as Cassandra Nova in Deadpool and Wolverine.

“If I don’t see even a hint of pregnancy after 101 Nights, you won’t see it next spring,” Cheri’s husband says in the trailer. Emma Corrine’s character notes that it’s “a very specific thing.”.

The video goes on to show footage of the cast, with a bloody Golitsyn holding a severed deer head and Charlie XCX playing a stringed instrument.

The 100 Nights of Hero will debut at the Venice Film Festival on September 6, while the worldwide theatrical release is scheduled for December 5.

Source: Deadline, EW