The first footage of the horror series «The Institute» based on the novel by Stephen King — about a creepy institution with children with superpowers

Amazon MGM Studios has released a first look at the upcoming «The Institute» series, which will adapt Stephen King’s 2019 novel of the same name.The plot centers on teenage genius Luke Ellis (Joe Freeman), who, after being kidnapped, wakes up in an institution full of children who, like him, have extraordinary powers; and an ex-police officer living in a nearby town, who is fleeing the ghosts of his past for peace, which obviously won’t last long, as the two stories are bound to intersect.

The series was developed by the director «Outside» Jack Bender and screenwriter «Justice» Benjamin Cavell, while King serves as executive producer

For the actor Joe Freeman (son of Martin Freeman), the lead role in the series was the first in his career:

«He’s never been on an acting set before, and he’s wonderful… As soon as I saw him on film, I thought: “Oh, my God, this guy is exactly like that. He’s so real.”», — Bender said.

Mary-Louise Parker (Miss Sigsby), Simone Miller (Kalisha), Fionn Laird (Nick), Hannah Galway (Wendy), Julian Richings (Stackhouse), Robert Joy (Dr. Hendricks), Ben Barnes (Tim Jamieson) and Martin Roach (Chief Ashworth) also take on the lead roles.The series «The Institute» will debut on MGM+ on July 13 and will be one of five King adaptations released in 2025 — alongside «Monkey»that was recognized by both critics and audiences, the future «The Life of Chuck» with Tom Hiddleston, as well as «Long walk» from the director of «The Hunger Games» Francis Lawrence and «The Running Man» with Glen Pavel in a new version by Ben Richards.