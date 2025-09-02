The first footage of the movie 28 Years Later: Bone Temple, Sir Jimmy and the zombies are back

Bone Temple— is a sequel to last year’s 28 Years Later by Danny Boyle, which was filmed in parallel with the first director Nia Dacosta

“28 Years Later” and “28 Years Later: Bone Temple” — are the first films in a planned trilogy that revives the franchise launched by 2002’s 28 Days Later, starring Cillian Murphy. The first was released last year, but obtained very mediocre estimates of —6.8/10 on IMDb, as well as 88% from critics and 64% from viewers on Rotten Tomatoes. In theaters earned $150 million worldwide with a production budget of $60-75 million. Earlier, Boyle hinted that there might not be a third movie if the previous two did not meet Sony’s box office expectations. Well, all hope is on Bone Temple.

The plot of the second film follows immediately after the events of 28 Years Later and tells the story of Spike (Elfie Williams), who is forced to join the cruel cult of Sir Jimmy Crystal (Jack O’Connell). Their path will inevitably cross with Dr. Kelson (Rafe Fiennes) and Alpha virus carrier Samson (Chi Lewis-Perry). Cillian Murphy’s character, according to Boyle, will appear “closer to the end of the trilogy”, but it is not known whether it will be a second movie.

First reactions at the test screenings rated Bone Temple as “better than the original” (in this case, 28 Years Later), praising O’Connell as the “villain of the year” and Fine’s “much better performance”. Special praise was given to the screenplay by Alex Garland, who was involved in the work on two films of the trilogy. The Temple of Bones noted the third act “with a bold twist,” and one insider hinted that the finale contains a scene that “will be talked about for most of 2026.”

“Before joining the movie, my main proposal to the producers, including Danny and Alex, was this: “I will make the movie in my own way. I will not try to imitate Danny Boyle’s style. Because it’s impossible. He is unique,” Dacosta said in previous interviews. “The only thing they have in common is that both films are crazy, original and very personal from an artistic point of view.”

It should be noted that Bone Temple used a more traditional approach to filming — unlike its predecessor, which completely filmed on iPhone cameras.

We expect to see the full trailer for Bone Temple tomorrow, and the film is scheduled to premiere in January 2026.