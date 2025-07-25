The first footage of the Sci-Fi series Pluribus from the creator of «Breaking Bad». Release — November 7 on Apple TV+.

If you don’t get enough science fiction on modern television, Apple TV+ seems set to fix this unfortunate mistake — with its second announcement in a month after the «Neuromancer» teaser.

Details about the Pluribus series are still scarce — we know that it’s a sci-fi thriller about the «most unhappy person on Earth who has to save the world from… happiness». The showrunner is Vince Gilligan, the author of the hit «Breaking Bad», who has cast Ray Seagorn (Kim Wexler in «Better Call Saul») in the lead role. The rest of the cast includes: Carolina Vydra, Carlos Manuel Vega and Samba Schutte.

A short teaser The teaser was removed from the official streaming channel for unknown reasons, so we're adding the video from the Internet published by Apple shows a prison guard licking donuts. In fact, that’s all there is to it.

The good news is that the trailer will be shown to us in the coming months, as the release will take place on November 7.

As a reminder, the news about Gilligan’s new project for Apple TV+ first appeared back in 2022. At that time, Deadline reported that the streaming service had ordered two seasons at once, and the series would be a continuation of «Breaking Bad» (but this was not the case).

We hope that Pluribus will become another hit in Apple’s extensive Sci-Fi collection, which already includes «Silo», «Severance» and «Murderbot» (all extended for further seasons). Currently, the streaming service is broadcasting third season «Foundation», which critics have dubbed a space «Game of Thrones», and which starts on August 22 sequel to the alien thriller «Invasion». The aforementioned «Neuromancer» based on the cyberpunk novel by William Gibson is currently under development.

