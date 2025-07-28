The first footage of the series «Star Trek: Starfleet Academy» — Paul Giamatti’s mysterious villain and the first cadet recruitment in 120 years

Paramount+ unveils the first teaser trailer for a new series in the «Star Trek» universe about the first recruitment of cadets to Starfleet Academy in 120 years

The series «Star Trek: Starfleet Academy» is set in the 32nd century after the events of «Discovery», when the Federation and Starfleet are still recovering from a long period of isolation caused by a catastrophic event called «The Burn». The story centers on Starfleet cadets and is the first game project in «Star Trek» to focus on characters aged 20 to 29.

«They have a lot on their plate, their goal is to restore and rebuild everything we know and love about Star Trek,» showrunner Alex Kurtzman tells EW. «They are bringing and seeking hope, and that seemed like a very relevant message to talk about right now.

The teaser and the first footage provided few details, but it is known that the new class will include representatives of different times from the «Star Trek» universe and familiar faces from other series of the franchise: Tig Notaro and Oded Fehr as Jett Reno and Admiral Vance («Discovery»), Mary Wiseman will return as Tilly, and Robert Picardo as the Doctor («Voyager»).

The series stars Holly Hunter as a Starfleet captain and the Academy’s chancellor, who has a special connection with one of the new cadets, Sandro Rosti’s character.

Also among the cast: Karim Diane, Carris Brooks, George Hawkins, Bella Shepard and Zoe Steiner.Tatiana Maslany («Hulk Woman: The Counselor») will appear as a guest star, and Paul Giamatti will play the main villain (details about the role are still unknown, but in the new footage you can see the actor’s transformation into an alien character).

Without revealing too much, Alex Kurtzman explains that Giamatti’s character «represents a wave that has swept through the world in a very deep and disturbing way».

«I say this without any political overtones. This is part of what it means to invite everyone under one roof. One of my favorite things about Star Trek — is its ability to unite. People from different political camps love Star Trek for different reasons. And that’s something we really wanted to keep in this project».

Kurtzman is joined as showrunner by Noga Landau, who hints that «Academy» will continue story in a way that will especially please fans of «Voyager».

The Paramount+ franchise is currently in a transitional moment, with «Discovery», «Picard», «Lower Decks» and «Prodigies» coming to an end and recent «Star Trek: Chapter 31» with Michelle Yeoh was an absolute flop. There are other projects in the works, but «Academy» is definitely Paramount+’s main hope for the future of the series and attracting young viewers.

The series «Star Trek: Starfleet Academy» has already been renewed for a second season, with the first one scheduled to premiere in early 2026.

Teaser trailer

Source: EW, THR