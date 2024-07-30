The first game trailer for Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions — familiar faces and gameplay from 2001

The trailer for the upcoming game in the universe takes the player through the journey from the Hogwarts Quidditch pitch to the finale of his sports career, culminating in a victory at the World Cup. You can play as your own or pre-created characters, including Ron Weasley, Draco Malfoy, Cho Chang, and Harry Potter himself. As you grow in skill and popularity, matches will take place in larger and more grandiose venues.

Actually, there is not much gameplay in this game trailer. There is a brief overview of the chasers carrying the Quaffle, as well as a few shots of players racing forward on brooms. However, if you pretend to be someone like Potter or Krum, you can chase the iconic Golden Snitch.

Eli Jones from GamesRadar found the gameplay reminiscent of 2001 and Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone for PC and PS1. On the one hand, it is a pleasant nostalgia, but on the other hand, the Quidditch technology has not changed in more than 20 years».

Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions is due to be released on September 3, and the physical edition — in November 2024.

Source: GamesRadar