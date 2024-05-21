The first gameplay trailer for SAND — a Ukrainian game about «Galicians in space» in the style of dieselpunk

At the publisher’s presentation tinyBuild developers Hologryph (Lviv) and TowerHaus (Kyiv) showed the first game trailer of SAND, an unusual open-world shooter. The video shows for the first time the huge Trumplers — walking machines for players’ movement, battles, team interaction, and traps that await in this world. Also: «The whole world will hear this trailer in Ukrainian».

SAND takes place in an alternative history of the early 20th century. People are already traveling to the stars, and the Austro-Hungarian Empire is leading this expansion. Once the jewel in the Kaiser’s crown, the planet Sofia is in the throes of an environmental catastrophe, and only the most daring treasure hunters travel its dangerous deserts. Alone or in groups, they compete with each other in search of treasure.

«Go on a treasure hunt, face enemies in large-scale battles, and most importantly — escape with what you find. SAND combines dynamic PvPvE battles with easy-to-learn, yet eventful gameplay that will give you both intense battles and quiet moments to enjoy your surroundings», — says the press release.

The developers emphasize the key features of the game:

Traveling on the Trumpler — the giant platforms that roam the deserts of Sofia are the player’s home, transportation, and weapons. You can upgrade engines, armor, and guns to customize your vehicle.

— the giant platforms that roam the deserts of Sofia are the player’s home, transportation, and weapons. You can upgrade engines, armor, and guns to customize your vehicle. Intense PvPvE battles — the player is not alone in the desert, there are other treasure hunters and monsters on Sofia. You can fight alone or with the help of the powerful Trumpler weapon. The mechanics of shooting and combat are easy, but victory will not be so easy.

— the player is not alone in the desert, there are other treasure hunters and monsters on Sofia. You can fight alone or with the help of the powerful Trumpler weapon. The mechanics of shooting and combat are easy, but victory will not be so easy. Treasure hunt — valuable items in the devastated cities of the world are waiting for new owners, but others are also claiming them.

— valuable items in the devastated cities of the world are waiting for new owners, but others are also claiming them. Dynamic, unpredictable gameplay — No two battles in SAND are the same. Weapons, supplies, tactics, and random events make them unique.

— No two battles in SAND are the same. Weapons, supplies, tactics, and random events make them unique. A huge open world — players will find the endless sands of a once-rich planet that has become a desert due to an environmental disaster. The world is dynamically changing and partially procedurally generated, and you can always come across something new.

— players will find the endless sands of a once-rich planet that has become a desert due to an environmental disaster. The world is dynamically changing and partially procedurally generated, and you can always come across something new. Made in Ukraine — SAND was created by a Ukrainian team from Lviv. The game’s art style and storyline honor the Ukrainian people and their culture. In creating the SAND universe, the developers were inspired by the history of Ukrainians during the Austro-Hungarian Empire.

У Steam you can add SAND to your wish list and take part in the upcoming testing. You can learn more about the game at official website or in X Twitter.