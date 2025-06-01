The first Guillermo del Toro’s Frankenstein trailer — a fantastic journey to the revival of horror

In the trailer, Victor Frankenstein, played by Oscar Isaac, is on a journey. «I had a terrible vision, an idea that formed in my head,» he says.

The scientist is presenting his research to skeptics, and then he can be seen climbing a tower to «catch» lightning. The shock is needed to revive the monster. The video ends with the monster in a creepy hoodie killing people on board the ship.

The film is an adaptation of Mary Shelley’s famous novel Frankenstein, or the Modern Prometheus from 1818. It tells the story of Dr. Praetorius (Christoph Waltz), who has to find Frankenstein’s monster (Jacob Elordi) — believed to have died in a fire 40 years before. The purpose of the search is to continue the controversial experiments of Dr. Victor Frankenstein (Oscar Isaac).

Guillermo del Toro’s adaptation was announced back in 2007, but Universal stopped the project in 2014. Netflix revived the film in 2023. «Frankenstein» stars Mia Goth, Felix Kammerer, Christian Convery, Lars Mikkelsen, David Bradley, Charles Dance, and Ralph Ineson. Initially Andrew Garfield was to play the role of a monsterbut had to abandon the project due to scheduling conflicts caused by SAG-AFTRA strikes.

Back in 2028, Del Toro said that he had dreamed of making this movie since childhood. The director has a collection of items with images of Boris Karloff as the monster. Sometimes directors’ long-term dreams do not come true and talk about some of them exceed the impression of the tape. However, his last two films, «Nightmare Alley» (2021) and «Pinocchio» (2022) did not disappoint the audience.