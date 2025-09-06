The first images of Samsung Galaxy S26 Edge and layouts of the entire line of the next flagships

Although the official presentation of the Samsung Galaxy S26 series of smartphones is still a few months away, new images have already appeared on the web that reveal key design features. Insiders offer us both layouts of all three models of the S26 lineup and separate CAD renders of the Galaxy S26 Edge version.

From left to right, the Galaxy S26 Pro, Galaxy S26 Edge, and Galaxy S26 Ultra from the insider SonnyDickson. The Galaxy S26 Edge stands out the most due to its rectangular camera unit. This significantly differs the new product from its predecessor S25 Edge, which had a simple protrusion with two modules.

According to rumors, this is the design that could be used in the upcoming iPhone 17 Pro and 17 Pro Max. Meanwhile, the S26 Pro and S26 Ultra, on the other hand, will retain the S25 Edge approach with three cameras arranged vertically in a more compact unit.

Full CAD renders of the Galaxy S26 Edge give a clear picture of the upcoming smartphone. It is known that it will both succeed the Galaxy S25 Edge and replace the Galaxy S25+ model, which had poor sales and will no longer be produced.

The new device will be thinner than the Galaxy S25 Edge and will have built-in magnets to fully support the Qi2 standard, similar to the iPhone and Google Pixel 10.

The renders show that the smartphone has a flat display with a front-facing camera embedded in the center. The screen bezels are very thin and the same on all sides. The power button is located on the right, above the volume key. The body has a flat frame with slightly rounded edges and rounded corners for comfort.

On the back of the smartphone, you can see a large camera unit that stretches almost the entire width of the case. Inside, there are two modules aligned vertically in the upper left corner.

The question arises why the unit is so massive if there are only two cameras. The reason is that the body has become thinner: the thickness of Galaxy S26 Edge will be 5.5 mm at the thinnest point and 10.8 mm with the cameras protruding. For comparison, the Galaxy S25 Edge was 5.8 mm thick.

Specifications of the Samsung Galaxy S26 Edge

According to previous leaks, the Samsung Galaxy S26 Edge smartphone will retain a 6.7-inch 120Hz AMOLED display, similar to the Galaxy S25+ and Galaxy S25 Edge models. Information about the resolution is still unknown.

Inside is expected to be a Snapdragon 8 Elite 2 (Gen 5) chip, which may come in a special “for Galaxy” version with higher frequencies. In some regions, Exynos processors may be used, as was the case with previous generations.

The smartphone will have 12 or 16 GB of RAM, several storage options, and an increased battery — from 3900 mAh in the S25 Edge to 4200 mAh in the S26 Edge, despite the thinner body.