The first in the world: Xiaomi overtakes Apple in the smartwatch market

Xiaomi took the lead in smartwatch sales, pushing Apple into second place.

According to Canalys analysts, 46.6 million smartwatches and smart bracelets were sold worldwide between January 1 and March 31 this year, with a 13% year-on-year increase in market volume. Xiaomi topped the ranking, controlling 19% of the market and selling 8.7 million smart wearables.

The company’s sales grew by 44% over the past year after updating its Smart Band and Watch series, as well as more budget-friendly gadgets from the Redmi series. In particular, the Redmi Band 5 has become one of the most popular on the market recently.

Apple comes next, with a 16% market share and 7.6 million wearable smart devices sold in the first months of 2025. Huawei, another Chinese company, took third place, having managed to sell 7.1 million smartwatches. It currently accounts for 15% of the market, thanks to the popularity of devices such as the Watch GT and Watch Fit.

Samsung took the fourth place. The company has managed to sell 4.9 million wearables since the beginning of the year. It retains control over 11% of the market. Garmin smartwatch entered the top five with sales of about 1.8 million units, accounting for 4% of the market.

The analysts also studied the main requirements of smartwatch and smart bracelet buyers from Europe. It is noted that price and battery life were key factors. Health tracking features, brand name, and design were the other main factors in choosing a smart device. Interestingly, sports features were among the less important deciding factors.

We are wrote, Garmin has pleased its fans with the release of a new «spy» gadget – the Instinct 3 Tactical Edition smartwatch. Compared to the standard Garmin Instinct 3, the Tactical version has a reinforced metal bezel for better durability.

Creators - Global PR Agency for Technology and B2B Companies PR services for businesses and their executives Arranging media interviews, podcast appearances and conference presentations Europe, Asia, Americas Learn more

Meanwhile, Pebble founder Eric Michigowski introduced two smartwatch models that revive its brand — Core 2 Duo and Core Time 2. The Core 2 Duo is almost identical to the Pebble 2, but enhanced with modern components — black and white e-paper display, IPX8 protection, speaker, barometer and compass. The watch offers up to 30 days of operation on a single charge (the original Pebble had 7) and a price of $149 with delivery from July.

Source: GSMArena; Canalys