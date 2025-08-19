The first look at Cody Rhodes in the movie "Street Fighter" — Guile, his shadow and signature hairstyle

It appears that we finally got the first look at the new Street Fighter movie, albeit a bit of a “shadowy” one.

In a photo posted on Instagram by actor Andrew Schultz (Dan), you can see a massive shadow of Gale with his signature hairstyle and elements of a camouflage uniform. That would have been all we would have learned from this teaser, if not for the attentive fans: the story mentions the song Kingdom by Downstait, which is the theme song that Cody Rhodes has been using for years in his fights. So there is little doubt who will play the character.

A teaser of Cody Rhodes as Guile on the set of the Street Fighter movie 👀 (IG | andrewschulz) pic.twitter.com/DD1nO71oOe — WrestlePurists (@WrestlePurists) August 18, 2025

Guile made his debut in Street Fighter 2 as an Air Force pilot and is remembered by players for his iconic hairstyle and signature Sonic Boom attack. Previously, the character was played by Jean-Claude Van Damme in the 1994 movie Street Fighter.

Cody Rhodes is a famous professional wrestler who became the WWE champion for the second time and is the current King of the Ring. He is no stranger to the world of video games, as he previously appeared as a playable character in the WWE series, as well as in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3. His recent acting credits include the role of a bartender in the hit reboot of The Naked Gun.

Street Fighter — is another adaptation of the popular fighting game franchise Street Fighter from Capcom, which, in addition to Rhodes and Schultz, cast rapper 50 Cent (Balrog) and Jason Momoa (Blanca) in key roles, the new star of Rambo, Noah Centineo (Ken), as well as another WWE superstar Roman Reigns (Akuma), Andrew Koji (Ryu), Callina Liang (Chun-Li), and David Dastmalchian (M. Byson).

The film was originally scheduled to be released on March 20, 2026, but the date was later canceled. A new one, as well as a trailer or clearer footage, has not yet been provided.

Source: IGN, GameSpot, Insider Gaming