The first look at Nub Saibot in Mortal Kombat 2 — emotionless warrior with empty eyes

Mortal Kombat 2 will officially feature Nub Saibot, a dark version of Sub-Zero known from the classic games.

In the finale of the first film in 2021, the main characters Scorpion and Cole Young together destroyed Bi-Han, the warrior known as Sub-Zero. But, as fans of the series know, death is not the end. Now it is known that he has returned from Netherrealm — the dark dimension of Mortal Kombat, where demons, fire, and eternal torment reign. It was in this form that Bi-Han became Nubus Saibot.

The first full-fledged image of the character shows that he is an emotionless warrior with empty eyes and armor that follows the design of the game. Director Simon McQuoid explained that they tried to recreate the character as accurately as possible. Designer Cappy Ireland and her team were responsible for the costumes. They based his look on the Khaos Reigns expansion pack from Mortal Kombat 1for which the discount is valid -67% on Steam until August 13.

In the film, Nub Saibot appears in a glossy black look — dark armor with a pearly sheen, and under the “skin” you can see a rubber material that adds depth and texture to his appearance. Its shadow clone has a similar structure but is made in different colors. Thanks to this, the designers were able to clearly separate Nub from his double, preserving the integrity of the character and emphasizing his eerie aesthetics.

One of the challenges during the filming was the character’s hat — it had to combine style with realism. The part of the image was tested for a long time to make it “hang” like in the game, but at the same time look natural on the big screen. According to the director, the result was successful. Although the main storyline will focus on the tournament between Earthrealm and Outworld, Scorpion and Nub Saibot will play an important role. As Ed Boon noted, they are the key characters in the sequel, and it is their story that will add depth to the new movie.

Nubus Saibot — has long been familiar to fans, having first appeared in Mortal Kombat 2 back in 1993 as a secret fighter. Later, Nub became a separate character and got his own story: he remained in the form of the former Bi-Han, but eventually turned into a gloomy, soulless creature with the ability to summon his shadow to help in battle.

The world premiere of Mortal Kombat 2 is scheduled for October 24. In the previous trailer showed how to in the center of the plot is the action star Johnny Cage (Karl Urban), is well known to fans of the series “Boys”. And in a day the video broke the record for views.

