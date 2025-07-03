The first nuclear reactor producing energy, hydrogen and clean water is launched in the United States

NuScale Power, a US corporation, together with GSE Solutions, has launched the world’s first fully integrated simulator of hydrogen, electricity and clean water production simultaneously in a small modular nuclear reactor.

This system is an important step in demonstrating that high-temperature nuclear-powered steam electrolysis can produce clean hydrogen. Advanced technologies allow for the production of up to 200 metric tons of hydrogen per day.

The key features of this technology are selectable solid oxide fuel cells that allow you to simultaneously generate electricity, hydrogen and clean water. This simulator fully produces hydrogen in real time.

NuScale Power plans to expand access to the simulator for other scientists and energy students to support operator training, curriculum development, and the creation of a talent pool of specialists. Learning environments of this level are rare in the hydrogen sector, and their integration with nuclear technology is unprecedented.

The system presented by NuScale Power demonstrates more stable operation than hydrogen production options using alternative energy sources. Leveraging the base-load profile of nuclear power, NuScale aims to create a more sustainable and modular hydrogen production infrastructure.

The system’s modularity and transportability meet the growing global demand for decentralized, low-carbon industrial solutions. As part of a study conducted by at the World Petrochemical Conference, it was estimated that a single NuScale energy module is capable of producing 567.8 million liters of clean drinking water per day using reverse osmosis, with no emissions.

Multi-module systems with 12 or more energy modules were capable of providing drinking water to 2.3 million people and electricity to 400,000 homes. An innovative solution in this system is the ability to reuse desalination brine.

In partnership with the U.S. Department of Energy’s Pacific Northwest National Laboratory, NuScale is advancing a hydrothermal chemical process that converts brine into hydrogen feedstock. This eliminates the need for traditional electrolysis, reducing energy and freshwater consumption.

Source: Interesting Engineering