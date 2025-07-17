The first official shot of Mila Alcock in the «Supergirl» — costume as in the comics, but there are questions about the coat

James Gunn has released a teaser poster for «Supergirl», revealing the first official look at her costume.

On the artwork, Millie Alcock as Kara Zor-El poses in front of a Superman mural and sips a drink. Obviously, the party was a success, because Supergirl boldly painted over her cousin’s slogan «Look Up», writing «Out» on top.

Look Out. 2026. pic.twitter.com/IdAvUNfcXx — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) July 16, 2025

The image is quite consistent with Alcock’s debut in «Superman», where she drunkenly breaks into the ice castle in search of her dog Crypto and calls her cousin a «bitch». David Corensworth’s character explains that his relative had previously traveled to planets with red suns because the yellow sun does not allow her to get intoxicated due to her super metabolism.

In an interview withScreenRant James Gunn confirmed that this is the version of Supergirl we will see in the movie with Millie Alcock:

«Yes, that’s her. She’s in a sorry state… We learn that she had a very different past than Superman. A much more complicated past. He had a wonderful upbringing from parents on Earth who loved him… Kara was on Krypton. On a piece of Krypton that broke away from the planet, and she lived there for the first 14 years of her life in terrible conditions, watching everyone around her die. So she’s a much harsher and more broken Supergirl than the one we’re used to».

As for the costume, it is slightly different on the poster than it was shown leaks of unofficial backstage personnel — pay attention to the belt and the color of the coat. The latter now looks more like a suede trench coat, which at the same time more closely matches the image of Kara in the Supergirl comic book: Woman of Tomorrow comic book (which is the basis for the upcoming movie).

In the comic books, Supergirl (also known as Kara Zor-El) is Superman’s cousin who teams up with a young alien girl (Eve Ridley) in an effort to avenge the murder of her father. Together they embark on a dangerous space journey through alien worlds, facing powerful enemies and moral dilemmas. Among the rest of the cast: Matthias Schoenerts, who will play the villainous Creme of Yellow Hill, and David Krumholz and Emily Beecham as Kara’s parents, Zor-El and Alura In-Ze, respectively.

It is expected that we will also see Lobo, played by Jason Momoa. The question is, will Superman himself appear there?

Screenwriter Ana Nogueira («The Vampire Diaries») adapted the comic for the big screen, and Craig Gillespie («Cruella») directed. Meanwhile, Millie Alcock, best known for her role in young Reynira Targaryen in the series «House of the Dragon», was the first candidate for the new Supergirl that Gunn brought to show his colleague Peter Safran.

The official release of «Supergirl» is scheduled for June 26, 2026. «Superman» will be released in theaters on July 11 and will be in theaters on the first weekend outsold at the debut box office «Man of Steel» Zach Snyder.