The first poster and release date of the series «The Paper» — spinoff of the cult «The Office» with an Oscar, but without Michael Scott

In the fall, Peacock will return viewers to the universe of the hit «Office» with a spinoff called «The Paper».

«The Paper» — is more of a spiritual continuation of the beloved sitcom that ran from 2005 to 2013, as it introduces completely new characters (with the exception of Oscar). The plot is centered on the staff of the Midwest newspaper has fallen on hard times, and its new and feisty editor is doing his best to make it relevant in a world that is slowly forgetting print media.

«A documentary film crew that has been immortalizing the Scranton branch of the Dunder Mifflin newspaper, in search of a new subject, discovers a historic Midwestern newspaper and the publisher who is trying to revive it», — from the official synopsis.

The cast, in addition to Oscar Nunez, who will reprise his character from «Office», includes Donal Gleeson, Sabrina Impacciatore, Chelsea Frey, Melvin Gregg, Gbemisola Ikumelo, Alex Edelman, Ramona Young and Tim Key. «Newspapers» was co-written by Michael Coman and Greg Daniels, who adapted «The Office» for American television (the same version with the charismatic Steve Carell that became more popular than the original).

Earlier, at the NBCUniversal presentation, the first trailer was shown — with the words Varietyset in the offices of the Toledo Truth-Teller, Oscar works as an accountant at the newspaper and is not very happy to see the film crew again. Impacciatore appears as the editor-in-chief, while Gleeson plays a new idealistic employee.

«The Paper» debuts on Peacock on September 4 with four episodes — followed by two every Thursday until September 25. Actually, this is not the only novelty in the «Office» universe, in October Prime Video will launch Australian version of the show with the female incarnation of Michael Scott.