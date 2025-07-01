The first soccer match between robots — they behaved like kids

While people are arguing whether Artificial intelligence will take away our jobsand Boston Dynamics surprises everyone with his workIn China, a less dramatic, but no less interesting experiment took place to demonstrate that robots can jump better than gymnasts. For the first time, a soccer match was held between autonomous humanoid robots. No drama, no threats — just machines that resemble small children just learning to walk, and therefore are funny in their clumsiness.

Four teams of three robots each took part in the match. They were supposed to play according to classic soccer rules, although the game was more like a cartoon: attempts to stand on their feet, clumsy shots, slow reactions. It all looked funny, but it wasn’t just a show — behind each robot was a team of researchers who programmed its actions and skills.

The competition was organized by Booster Robotics, and the «brains» robots were controlled by Chinese university students. They created algorithms for the robots’ autonomous operation during the game. THU Robotics team from Tsinghua University won the competition, defeating their rivals from the Chinese Agricultural University with a score of 5:3. And not because the robots are stronger — just because the algorithms were more effective.

Every action on the field is the result of calculations, a reaction to the situation, and adaptation to changes. Such competitions help not only to «train» the robot, but also to test how decision-making systems work in difficult conditions. In essence, it is an analog of artificial intelligence in computer games, but with a real-world application.

So far, such robots do not pose a threat to professional football players. But the audience was thrilled — as was Booster Robotics CEO Chen Hao. He is already thinking about the next step: matches between robots and humans. But he adds that before that, it is necessary to ensure absolute safety.

Even though it looks like a funny show now, the fact that such a tournament is being held is important. After all, this is how the path to a real breakthrough begins: with bad strokes, falls, and first goals. And while these robots are not yet champions, they have already become a platform for the development of technologies that can be used in completely different areas in the future — from search and rescue to the entertainment industry.

For now, we are just watching machines learn. But the near future promises a much more interesting competition.

Source: pcgamer