The first teaser for «Odyssey» — Tom Holland’s Telemachus is looking for his father has been leaked online

As of today, the «Odyssey» teaser is officially in theaters, so it was quite expected that a screen recording of it would appear online after a while. Universal is doing a great job with the removal, but the video can still be find on Reddit or X.

The teaser begins with shots of the sea and a voiceover:

«Darkness. Zeus’ law is in pieces. A kingdom without a king since my master died. He knew this was not a winnable war, and then somehow he won it».

Next, you can hear the voice of Jon Bernthal’s character saying that he hasn’t heard anything about Odysseus since Troy, and the answer Tom Holland, who plays the son of King Telemachus of Ithaca.

«I need to know what happened to my father. When was the last time you saw him?», — says Holland, whose face appears to be in tears, as shown in a moment.

The last shots of the teaser show the very Odyssey performed by Matt Damon — he is floating unconscious at sea on the wreckage of a boat.

It was expected that the first teaser would debut simultaneously with the premiere in theaters, but it seems that Universal has chosen a different path. Earlier, the studio unveiled its first poster and slogan, who proposed «Defy the gods»; also in the network regularly backstage shots of characters and scenery appear, who sometimes met with criticism of historical accuracy.

Nolan’s new film adapts Homer’s poem of the same name, which tells the story of King Odysseus’ dangerous 10-year journey home after the Trojan War. The plot includes the protagonist’s encounters with the cyclops Polyphemus, sirens and the witch goddess Circe (Charlize Theron), culminating in a reunion with his wife Penelope (probably Anne Hathaway will take on this role). The rest of the cast includes Zendaya (Athens)Robert Pattinson, Lupita Nyong’o, Benny Safdie, Elliot Page, and Mia Gott.

«Odyssey» is set to become the most expensive film of Nolan’s career with a budget of $250 million, as well as the first feature film in history to be completely filmed on IMAX film cameras.

It is worth noting that Homer’s epic poem has been adapted for the screen many times: in 1954, the movie «Ulysses» starring Kirk Douglas was released; «Odyssey» also inspired the Coen brothers’ film «O, Where Art Thou, Brother?» (2000); the story of the Trojan War was also told in the movie «Troy» (2004), where Brad Pitt played Achilles and Sean Bean — Odysseus (by the way, Nolan was among the candidates for the director’s chair).

We expect the latest version to be released in theaters on July 17, 2026. Currently shooting ongoing in ScotlandThe team has previously worked in Morocco, Greece, and Italy.