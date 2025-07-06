The first teaser of Cyberpunk: Edgerunners 2 — CD Projekt RED and Netflix announced the second season

CD Projekt RED has announced the second season of the Cyberpunk anime series: Edgerunners 2 from Netflix, with events in the world of Cyberpunk 2077.

The anime is created by Trigger, the studio behind the first season. The director is Kai Ikarashi, and CDPR’s Bartosz Stybor is the showrunner, writer, and producer. Kanno Ichigo (Promare, Cyberpunk: Edgerunners) is the main character designer, and Masahiko Otsuka is adapting the script. Yesterday, the series’ account on X published the poster of the season, and today appeared teaser.

«When the world is blinded by spectacle, what extremes do you have to go to make your story matter?» «David is dead. But Night City lives on».

The series will obviously not continue the plot of the first season. The authors report a new standalone story of 10 episodes set in the world of Cyberpunk 2077, which is already in production. There is no release date yet, but the «season will be released on Netflix when the» is ready.

«David’s story may be over, but there’s still a lot to discover in Night City. The fact that the legendary Trigger animation studio is back with us allows us at CD Projekt Red to present a true chronicle of redemption and revenge, something unlike anything we’ve done before,» says Bartosz Stybor.

The first season of Cyberpunk: Edgerunners launched in September 2022 and received favorable reviews from fans and critics. It provoked increasing interest in Cyberpunk 2077 and the return of players. The second game, which is still called Cyberpunk 2, is also in the works.

Source: IGN