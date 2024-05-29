The first teaser of «Moana 2» — the sequel to the Disney animated hit will be released in Ukraine on November 28

The sequel to Disney’s hit animated musical brings back Moana and Maui, who embark on an exciting journey with a team of not-so-ordinary sailors.

«The adventure begins with an unexpected call from her traveler ancestors, which leads Moana to the distant seas of Oceania. In the long-forgotten and dangerous waters, extraordinary adventures await her!» — the official synopsis says.

The animated musical was directed by Dave Derrick Jr. and composed by «Grammy» winners Abigail Barlow and Emily Behr, «Grammy» nominee Opetai Foai, and three «Grammy» winner Mark Mansina.

The sequel to «Moana» was previously planned to be developed as a seriesbut eventually focused on a full-length animated film. We also expect a «live» version of the cartoon on July 10, 2026 — Dwayne Johnson will play Maui, the character he voiced for the animation.

The first animated film earned Disney more than $680 million at the box office and two «Oscar» nominations, and last year received additional attention with more than 1 billion hours of broadcastson the studio’s streaming service.

«Moana 2» will be released in Ukraine on November 28.

Teaser trailer

Poster