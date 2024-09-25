The first teaser of the animated series «Inside Out» — about Riley’s growing up and the «Dream Studio» in her head

The series, called «Dream Productions», takes place between the events of «Inside Out» and «Inside Out 2».

«Riley is growing up, and her memories need additional processing. So Joy and the rest of the emotions send them to Dream Productions, where dreams really do come true — on time and within budget», — the description to the series says.

The script for the spinoff «Inside Out» was written by Mike Johnson (who also directed) and Jacqueline Simon was brought on board as a producer. Amy Poehler, Maya Rudolph, Ellie Mackie, Kensington Tallman, Lisa Lapira, Tony Gale, Lewis Black and Phyllis Smith are the voice actors.

The «Dream Productions» series will debut on Disney+ on December 11, 2024 and will consist of four episodes.

The original animated film «Inside Out» by Peter Docter debuted in 2015 and became a hit, grossing $800 million worldwide. At the same time, the sequel, which was released this year, surpassed these achievements and became «the richest» cartoon in history with a box office of $1.5 billion (and also the first animated film that earned more than $1 billion in international box office alone). Pixar is currently discussing cartoon ideas «Thoughts inside out 3».