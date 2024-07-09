The first trailer of the movie «Gladiator 2» — two emperors of Rome, adult Lucius and «general» Pedro Pascal

The first trailer of one of the most anticipated films of 2024, the sequel to Ridley Scott’s cult historical action movie «Gladiator», has been released.

Among the familiar faces from the original film is Connie Nielsen, who reprises her role as Lucila, the daughter of the late Marcus Aurelius. Her son, a grown man named Lucius, is played by Paul Mescal, and Pedro Pascal appears as Marcus Acacius — a Roman general who allegedly studied under Maximus (the protagonist of the original «Gladiator» played by Russell Crowe).

Fred Hechinger (Emperor Caracalla) and Joseph Quinn (Emperor Getha) take on the roles of Rome’s new dictators. Denzel Washington plays the boastful ruler Macrinus.

Ridley Scott is directing the film again, with David Scarpa responsible for the script. Also returning from the original film are John Mathison (director of photography), Arthur Max (production designer) and Janty Yates (costume designer). I would love to hear Hans Zimmer’s music in the movie.

The original «Gladiator» was released in the 2000s, earned more than $465 million (on a production budget of $100 million) worldwide and won five «Oscars», including Best Picture and Best Actor for Russell Crowe.

The world premiere of «Gladiator 2» is scheduled for November 22.

Trailer (original)

Poster

Gallery with the first shots