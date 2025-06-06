The first trailer of the series «Alien: Earth» showed five alien species with a hint of Predator

FX has released the full trailer for «Alien: Earth» — the first series in the Alien universe from «Fargo» creator Noah Hawley and produced by Ridley Scott.

Set in the year 2120 (just two years before the events of the original «Alien»), the series follows the crew of the USCSS Maginot research spacecraft, which experiences technical problems and crash-lands on Earth. The girl Wendy (Sidney Chandler) and a group of tactical soldiers make a life-changing discovery that brings them face to face with the greatest threat to the planet» — the xenomorph and a number of other alien monsters familiar to fans of the franchise.

«This ship has collected five different life forms from the darkest corners of the universe».

At this point in the «Alien» timeline, Earth is ruled by five corporations: Weyland-Yutani (the antagonist corporation of the «Alien» franchise), Prodigy, Lynch, Dynamic, and Treshold. Cyborgs and synthetics coexist with humans, but Prodigy’s boss invents hybrids (humanoid robots with human consciousness), and Wendy — the first prototype (a sick child whose human consciousness was transferred to the synthetic body of an adult).

So who are the monsters that will appear in the series? One of them is obviously a facehugger, the others resemble giant jellyfish-like creatures and something with an unexplained eye, while one of them resembles a Predator with its iconic «click»; in addition, one of the characters seems to confirm this with the words: «Invasive species… predatory»(It should be noted that Alien and Predator will cross paths once again in the upcoming movie «Predator: Wasteland»). Fans are already building theories, suggesting that the facehugger has mated with other species to create strange and disgusting creatures; although some say that one of the five aliens may be its predecessor and we are being prepared for a certain origin story.

In addition to Chandler, the cast also includes Timothy Olyphant (Wendy Kirsch’s mentor and trainer), Alex Lowther (soldier CJ), Essie Davis (Dame Sylvia), Samuel Blankin (Boy Cavalier), and othersThe first two episodes of the series «Alien: Earth» will debut on August 12 on Hulu, FX and Disney+, with the remaining eight episodes airing every Tuesday.

Currently, within the Alien franchise, which started with Ridley Scott’s 1979 film «Alien» (which, by the way, recently announced that he had ended his franchise), a total of nine films were released, including crossovers. The latest, «Alien: Romulus» Fede Alvarez, debuted last year and earned a box office that secured it second place in the ranking of the largest earnings of the series — a sequel is already in the works, and filming will start in the fall.