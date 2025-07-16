The first two seasons of the «Harry Potter» will get 6 episodes each and will be filmed «one after the other», Voldemort has already been chosen

As long as HBO gives us one frame per day з by the cast of the series «Harry Potter», insiders are diligently looking for all the information about the project available through leaks. In the latest updates, the website Redanian Intelligence revealed the duration of the seasons and the filming schedule, which for some reason is accelerated.

HBO and Warner Bros. are planning to adapt the book into a season — there will be seven episodes in total, where the first two will receive only 6 episodes each, and the rest are planned to be extended to 8. Filming of the first one has already started at Warner Bros. studio in Leavesden, UK (where, according to rumors, the show built a whole mini-city with the Dursley House, Tudor-style Privet Drive and a school for young actors) and will last until May 2026. After a break of a couple of months, work on the second one will begin, and the reason for this accelerated regime is quite obvious — the child actors may grow up.

Other leaks say that the first episode ends with the young students and Hagrid approaching Hogwarts Castle for the first time on a boat, which gives some insight into what the pace and structure of the season will be. As for Voldemort, the actor has already been chosen, but HBO plans to keep his name secret until the series airs. Previously, Cillian Murphy was actively promoted for this role.

As a reminder, the main trio of actors — Dominic McLaughlin as Harry, Arabella Staunton as Hermione, and Alistair Stout as Ron — have chosen of more than 30 thousand actors during auditions last fall. The adult cast, among others, includes John Lithgow as Dumbledore, Paapu Essiedu as SnapeJanet McTeer as Minerva McGonagall and Nick Frost as Rubeus Hagrid.

Some of the episodes in the first season to be directed by Mark Mylod («Game of Thrones»)Francesca Gardiner («The Heirs») is the head writer, and original author J.K. Rowling is involved in the project as an executive producer.

The official premiere of the «Harry Potter» series is scheduled for 2027.