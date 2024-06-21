The fourth season of the series The Boys attracted 20% more viewers than the third season

The first three episodes of the fourth season of «The Boys» were released on Prime Video on June 13 and, according to Amazon, have already increased the total number of viewers by 21% compared to the third one (which also debuted with three episodes).

It is also one of the five most popular TV seasons on Prime Video, with the highest number of viewers over a 4-day period.

Amazon did not provide detailed figures, but clarified that the 4th season of «The Boys» was particularly successful abroad, where it garnered 60% of the audience — most of all in Brazil, the UK, and India.

Based on Garth Ennis’ comic book of the same name, The Boys is created by showrunners Eric Kripke, Evan Goldberg and Seth Rogen and tells the story of a team that fights superpowered individuals who abuse their superpowers.

In the fourth season, the «The Boys» will try to thwart the intentions of superpowered politician Victoria Neumann (Claudia Dumit), who joins forces with Homelander (Anthony Starr) to strengthen her power over the country. The series also stars Karl Urban, Jack Quaid, Erin Moriarty, Jesse T. Usher, Laz Alonso, Chase Crawford, Tomer Capone, Karen Fukuhara, Nathan Mitchell, Colby Minifie, Cameron Crovetti, Velorie Curry, Susan Hayward and others.

Season 4 of «The Boys» is available on Prime Video with Ukrainian subtitles.

Earlier, Kripke said that the next season 5 will be final for «The Boys».