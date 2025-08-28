The fourth season of the TV series "From" will feature the "pastor's daughter" and will be released in 2026

The science fiction series From, which praised Stephen King, is coming with a sequel — a new “regular” character has been introduced and the release window for season 4 has been announced.

The first season of The From told the story of a creepy town somewhere in the United States, from which everyone who gets there cannot leave. Residents are trying to stay alive in the face of strange night creatures and are looking for a way out into the real world. The plot centers on the self-proclaimed sheriff and de facto mayor of the town, Boyd Stevens, and the Matthews family, who are among the newcomers trapped in the town.

The series has become one of the most highly rated in the genre. The third season, released last September on MGM+, brought a record 100% from critics on Rotten Tomatoes.

According to Deadline, The fourth season is scheduled to premiere in 2026, and Julia Doyle will join the main cast in the “permanent” role of Sophia, the pastor’s vulnerable daughter. Production is already underway in Nova Scotia.

ITC.ua у Telegram: нас читає навіть ChatGPT ПІДПИСАТИСЯ

From season 4 adds Julia Doyle as a series regular https://t.co/kCkMgjjvwB pic.twitter.com/NOIYM6NYyQ — JoBlo.com (@joblocom) August 27, 2025

Doyle, who played Candice Powell in ten episodes of Astrid and Lilly Save the World and in Finn Wolfhard’s horror comedy Hell’s Summer, joins The From at a time when another key actor seemed likely to leave the project.

In the chaos of the third season, Tabitha’s husband Jim is brutally murdered by a monster in a yellow shirt. The finale hinted that the tragic event could be undone through time travel. But for now, Jim’s status in the next episodes remains shrouded in mystery.