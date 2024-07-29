The fourth season of «The Witcher»: the appearance of old and new characters hints at the Battle of Brenna

Actor Zates Atour will return as Cohen in the fourth season of «The Witcher». He was introduced in the second season along with the other witches in Caer Morhen, but did not appear in the third.

In the books, the Coens reappear in the Battle of Brenna. There are no main characters in it, but there are such well-known characters as Jarre, Shani, Marti Sodergren, Jarpen Siegrin and his team. There is currently no confirmation that the fourth season of «The Witcher» will feature this battle, but Cohen’s appearance may hint at it.

Michalina Olszanska and Jeremy Crawford are to return to their roles as Marty and Jarpen. Miles Jovian may play Menno Coegaorn. As for Shani, it looks like she’s not in the Netflix adaptation.

Jack Myers («Masters of the Airwaves», «Say No More») has joined the fourth season of «The Witcher» in an unknown role. His code name is «River» and he will appear in episode 3 or 4.

Meanwhile, Geralt and the new Gossip Girl are spotted filming Frensham Little Pond. He is not visible in the photo, but according to the stories Liam Hemsworth was there a day earlier. The filming at this location is ongoing, so other materials may appear.

Source: Rredanian Intelligence