The fourth season of The Witcher will be released on Netflix in the fall and with 8 episodes at a time, — insiders

While Netflix continues to play silent on the continuation of The Witcher series, trusted insiders have good news — the fourth season has not been postponed to 2026 and is due out this fall.

According to the website Redanian Intelligence, which is a reliable supplier insider information from the Witcher universeThe new season of the Netflix series will be released next month. The exact date is unknown, but given the streaming service’s release schedule, it is expected to be October 30.

All 8 episodes of the fourth season of The Witcher will be released on the same day, not in “volumes” — a strategy that Netflix has reserved for its flagship shows “Venzday” and “Strange Wonders”causing a flurry of indignation from the audience.

Another piece of good news is that spinoff series “Rats” — is alive, and will be released as a full-length special. Also in 2025, but without an exact release date.

The fourth season of The Witcher will feature Liam Hemsworth as Geralt for the first time since Henry Cavill’s departure from the project. Previously, we have seen only one official look at the character and a lot of leaks from the an image in canonical leather. The producers had previously promised a “perfect transition” to the new incarnation, which will correspond to the “book canon”.

“We have a very good plan for how to introduce the new Geralt and a vision of how Liam will handle it. No details because it would be a huge spoiler — but it’s very close to the meta-ideas that are deeply rooted in the books, especially the 5th one.”

The filming of the fourth season was completed almost a year ago and post-production began, while simultaneously removing the fifth. Netflix has been silent all this time, but insiders suggest that active promotions will start a month before the release.

Earlier it was reported that Netflix spent more than half a billion dollars on the first three seasons of The Witcher” and the miniseries “Bloodline”.