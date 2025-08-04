"The fun begins": Commodore PC fans buy out the company

Retro computer manufacturer Commodore Corporation BV has been bought out by fans and former employees. The contract has already been approved and paid in full.

The information was confirmed by Christian Simpson (pseudonym — Peri Fractic), the owner of the Retro Recipes YouTube channel, who specializes in retro computers, games, and technologies of the past. He said that the long-discussed acquisition of Commodore Corporation BV has finally come to fruition, with all documents signed and money transferred.

“We did it! Commodore is back home!”, Christian declared.

The transaction was concluded ahead of schedule and now Commodore Corporation BV and 47 original trademarks are owned by a circle of stakeholders and former employees of the company, including top executive and former CEO David Pleasence, CTO Leo Nigro and CFO Colin Prudhoeff.

“We have just made history. Together we signed the final contract and paid in full ahead of schedule for the purchase of the entire Commodore Corporation BV and 47 original trademarks, the oldest of which dates back to 1983,” Christian said.

The announcement of the successful deal was made with a positive video recorded on the streets of the Netherlands with the entire newly formed team. The video also features some of the other employees who will be reviving Commodore in the future.

“Commodore is finally in the hands of those who really care about the company — the community and former employees. And now everything is just beginning: Commodore is being relaunched not just as a retrobrand with a progressive vision of the future, but as a digital detox engine, continuing the ideas of the 90s. We want to free society from toxic technologies and bring back the joy of computers in the style of the 90s and 2000s.”

Most recently, Commodore released its first computer in 30 years — Commodore 64 Ultimate. The latter received both an old and a significantly updated transparent design with backlighting, and before that, the network occasionally interesting ways of application of the legendary platform. So it is possible that with the new management, the computer will continue its development and, possibly, open a new era of retro gaming and more for fans.

Source: Tom’s Hardware